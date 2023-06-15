Employee injured after truck crashes into business in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a building Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near Baseline and Power roads. Police tell Arizona’s Family that two employees were inside the office building at the time, and while initial reports said no one was hurt, one worker was evaluated for minor injuries.. The driver of the pickup was also not injured. Details surrounding what led up to the crash are still under investigation. Detectives are working to determine if impairment was a possible factor.

