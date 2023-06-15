Tempe Police waive parking tickets issued to homeowners impacted by recent fires

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a case of adding insult to injury for some folks living in a Tempe neighborhood on Cedar Street. Last Friday, multiple brush fires along the railroad tracks next to the neighborhood damaged some backyards and sheds. Over the weekend, some residents received an upsetting surprise on their vehicles when they returned home after evacuating — parking tickets.

Like some of his neighbors, the trauma of nearly losing a home is still fresh for Steven Keyser. “You’re kind of in a daze. You’re maybe a little bit in shock, and I just tried to start spraying (water) across the fence to put that fire out, this massive fire. Like I said, I didn’t know what I was thinking,” said Keyser.

Once Keyser realized what he was up against in his backyard, he called 911 and headed out the front door. He moved his vehicles parked on his driveway to the street so they wouldn’t burn and let firefighters enter his backyard to battle the flames. He shared a picture with Arizona’s Family showing crews running water hoses through his driveway.

After the fires were controlled, neighbors claim Tempe police said they would increase surveillance to keep criminals away from their homes. Fire crews told some to evacuate after several homes lost power and were damaged. “I moved things off my back porch and backyard into the house, just in case,” said Keyser.

Keyser left and returned home, only to find a ticket issued for expired plates before 1 a.m. on Sunday. He said he doesn’t drive the car that was cited and only moves it to the street when he does yard work.

Julie Anderson-Mora also received a citation for expired tags and a warning issued before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for having a trailer in the street during restricted hours from 2 to 6 a.m. “I thought, well if it’s just my car, I can understand. But when I look down the line, and I saw seven others, it let me know that whoever was on duty at that time went house to house to verify registration of all vehicles and ticketed every single one of us,” said Anderson-Mora.

Other neighbors said they should have renewed their tags but say their concern is more for people who evacuated and were cited for unregistered vehicles they don’t use. One man spoke to Arizona’s Family off camera and said some cars have been collecting spider webs for a few years. “Yes, I totally agree I was in the wrong. I should have moved my car back, but we were evacuated. A warning would’ve been super easy instead of coming the next day after everyone’s evacuated and giving tickets,” said Keyser.

Tempe Police later confirmed on Thursday, June 15th, that they had dismissed all citations issued in the neighborhood during the fires on June 9th.

