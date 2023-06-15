Semi-truck carrying scrap metal overturns in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck hauling scrap metal overturned Thursday morning, creating a mess along a busy San Tan Valley road.

It happened along Gantzel Road, near Empire, which is just south of Banner Ironwood Medical Center. Details are extremely limited but the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department confirms that no one was injured. Crews are now working to clear the truck and debris so that stretch of roadway can be reopened. Deputies are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

