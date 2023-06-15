110 ° Day Contest
Semi-truck carrying scrap metal overturns in San Tan Valley

Debris was spread all over the road, as seen in photos sent to Arizona's Family.
Debris was spread all over the road, as seen in photos sent to Arizona's Family.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck hauling scrap metal overturned Thursday morning, creating a mess along a busy San Tan Valley road.

It happened along Gantzel Road, near Empire, which is just south of Banner Ironwood Medical Center. Details are extremely limited but the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department confirms that no one was injured. Crews are now working to clear the truck and debris so that stretch of roadway can be reopened. Deputies are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

