Report: It’s cheaper to rent in Phoenix than to buy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For many, being a renter in today’s market can be tricky, but recent reports are detailing that it’s still cheaper to live in an apartment than to buy a home.

For example, RentCafe says the average rental price in Phoenix for a two-bedroom is about $1,500. So what does that get you in the Valley of the Sun? Axios reporter Jessica Boehm joined us on Good Morning Arizona to discuss a breakdown of reports by RedFin, RentCafe, and others on how rent is rising faster than income across the country.

“First of all, hard to find an apartment for that [$1,500]. But if you do, you’re looking at way less bang for your buck than what we’re used to. Probably around 770 square feet; that’s what $1,500 is going to get you in Phoenix,” said Boehm. “Looking at Scottsdale or Tempe? You’re probably looking at about 670 square feet. In the West Valley, you’ll get slightly more, maybe 840.”

Surprisingly, Axios reported that only 1% of homes in Phoenix are cheaper to buy than rent. It comes amid high mortgage rates for buyers and a population boom. It’s more staggering when you detail that the median U.S. renter is spending close to 30% of their gross monthly income on rent, according to recent research from Moody’s Analytics, an economic research firm.

