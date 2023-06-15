Phoenix Police release audio interviews after Moldovan shot on duty

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A year and a half after Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot, Phoenix Police released several audio recordings of the day and days after the incident.

Officers were called to 19th Avenue and Camelback Road about cars doing doughnuts in the street. Officers responded to the area and eventually got out of their squad cars to look around for a suspect. Moldovan was confronted and shot eight times, including once in the head on Dec. 14, 2021. The officer spent a few months in the hospital and is learning to walk again.

Alongside his wife, Chelsea, Moldovan took the field to throw out the first pitch at the Diamondbacks home opener against the Dodgers.

The police department had more than 10 audio clips of detectives interviewing responding officers and people working nearby. Detectives also spoke with the mother of suspect Essa Williams. She answered some of their questions but kept repeating she didn’t want to.

Responding officers were interviewed by detectives on the day of the shooting and the days following. They described the calls for the drivers doing donuts and the moments before and after Officer Moldovan was shot.

The audio clips from a year and a half ago also include an interview with Moldovan’s police partner, Officer Zachary Johnson. The officer told detectives they were looking for a suspect when he heard gunshots and realized Moldovan wasn’t behind him anymore.

“I turned around, I didn’t see my partner. I sprinted back to where I last saw my partner in the direction of the gunshots, and that’s where I see him on top of my partner,” Officer Johnson said. “I couldn’t tell exactly what he was doing or I couldn’t tell if my partner was alive. The suspect was on top of my partner. I could see him on top, I could see him doing something. I couldn’t tell what he was going for, couldn’t tell if he was going for his gun.”

Johnson told detectives he didn’t want to hit Moldovan, so he put his gun away and tackled the suspect. During an interview a couple of days after the shooting, a detective told Johnson what nearby security video showed.

“When (the suspect) saw you approaching, he actually had Tyler’s gun in the holster and was lifting him off the ground multiple times trying to pull it out of the holster,” the detective said. “Our belief is that he was attempting to pull that gun so he could shoot you or at least attempt to.”

We learned Tuesday that three people, including Williams’ mother and girlfriend, pleaded guilty to giving firearms to Williams. None of those three guns were used to shoot Moldovan. Williams’ trial is scheduled to begin in October.

