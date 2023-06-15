LIVE: Phoenix police announce nearly 600 arrests in Operation Summer Shield

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are hosting a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce the results of Operation Summer Shield 2023.

While few details have been released, police say the multiagency operation to address violent offenders in Phoenix was “immensely successful,” and led to the arrest of over 580 suspects.

Watch the news conference live at 2 p.m. MST. Other agencies that will be present at the event include:

• Maricopa County Attorney’s Office

• Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

• Arizona Department of Public Safety

• United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona

• Phoenix Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigations

• Phoenix Field Office of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms

• Phoenix Division of the Drug Enforcement Bureau

• Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix

• U.S. Marshals District of Arizona

