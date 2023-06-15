Navajo Nation police shoot, kill man who allegedly attacked officer

KAIBETO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot and killed by a Navajo Nation police officer in northern Arizona early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Navajo Police Department said they were called to a domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated man around 4:30 a.m. in the small town of Kaibeto, about 45 miles north of Tuba City in Coconino County. Officers arrived and said they initially couldn’t find the suspect, but soon after, they got another call that the man was on the porch trying to get back inside.

One officer tried to confront the man, who reportedly became combative. At that point, the officer tased him, but he continued to attack, police said. The suspect then reportedly took the Taser and tried to deploy it against the officer. At that point, the officer pulled out his gun and shot the man. The suspect was pronounced dead moments later.

Navajo police say the shooting is now under investigation by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. No other information has been released.

