110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Navajo Nation police shoot, kill man who allegedly attacked officer

The investigation remains ongoing.
The investigation remains ongoing.(Navajo Nation Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAIBETO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot and killed by a Navajo Nation police officer in northern Arizona early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Navajo Police Department said they were called to a domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated man around 4:30 a.m. in the small town of Kaibeto, about 45 miles north of Tuba City in Coconino County. Officers arrived and said they initially couldn’t find the suspect, but soon after, they got another call that the man was on the porch trying to get back inside.

One officer tried to confront the man, who reportedly became combative. At that point, the officer tased him, but he continued to attack, police said. The suspect then reportedly took the Taser and tried to deploy it against the officer. At that point, the officer pulled out his gun and shot the man. The suspect was pronounced dead moments later.

Navajo police say the shooting is now under investigation by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro’s family says she was released from a Phoenix jail on Thursday night without a phone.
Peoria woman missing after family tried to put her in mental health facility

Latest News

It happened on Wednesday evening.
Teen hurt in hit-and-run on freeway in Gilbert
STILL TITLED: Cyber attacks
‘Several’ US government agencies hit in global cyberattack
Flies in coffee bar, employees not washing up among violations found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Monsoon begins in Arizona