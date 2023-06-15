NAU student teaching coding courses to Navajo Nation youth

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When it comes to internet access, not all communities are created equal. Arizona’s tribes know this all too well. These rural areas are lacking technology that most of us often take for granted. So a Northern Arizona University student is working to bridge the digital divide.

Navajo Nation members live across over 27,000 square miles of land, stretching across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. But less than 4% of the people living there have access to even the most basic broadband speeds. “Historically, these marginalized groups have had less access and resources to these things; I’m not gonna get into the historic nature of that,” said Jen Diehl, a Ph.D. student at NAU. “Where it really comes down is just having access and opportunity. And that’s what I feel really passionate about. It’s providing that for people.”

Diehl volunteers by teaching a coding course. However, with her class being virtual, just showing up can be challenging. “Sometimes a student will come in later because they were traveling home or sometimes they’re staying at the school because the Wi-Fi is better there to connect because this is a totally virtual class,” she said.

She hopes to inspire Navajo students to pursue careers in tech. “I eluded to that I didn’t have a lot of coding experience before starting my Ph.D. But now, I’m fluent in seven different coding languages. So, I think that’s something to see myself doing that, and other people should have access to that,” Diehl said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.