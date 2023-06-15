110 ° Day Contest
Man hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix; suspect on the run

Police responded around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police responded around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man is fighting for his life after a shooting in west Phoenix late Wednesday night.

Officers say that just before midnight, they got a call about a possible shooting near 25th Avenue and Ocotillo Drives, just south of Glendale Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found a man shot and that the suspect or suspects had taken off. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized as of Thursday morning.

Detectives are now working on learning more about what led up to the shooting. Details on a possible suspect have not yet been released.

