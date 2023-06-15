110 ° Day Contest
Man found shot at convenience store in central Phoenix; no suspects in custody

It happened at 19th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.
It happened at 19th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for whoever shot a man found at a convenience store in central Phoenix on Wednesday evening. Officers were called out to a 7-Eleven around 6 p.m. at 19th and Glendale avenues. That’s where they discovered the victim. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter or shooters are still on the loose. Officers are investigating what led up to the gunshots.

