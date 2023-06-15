Man found shot at convenience store in central Phoenix; no suspects in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for whoever shot a man found at a convenience store in central Phoenix on Wednesday evening. Officers were called out to a 7-Eleven around 6 p.m. at 19th and Glendale avenues. That’s where they discovered the victim. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter or shooters are still on the loose. Officers are investigating what led up to the gunshots.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.