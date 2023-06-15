Lily’s Pad: Special playground opens in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Following two years of work, a special indoor playground is opening this week in Tempe.

Lily’s Pad is named after a little girl named Lily, who was diagnosed with high-risk leukemia in December 2017 when she was only three years old. During chemotherapy, she was isolated from friends and activities because her treatments caused her to be immunocompromised. Read more about Lily’s journey here.

That isolation changed Lily and led to the creation of a “hyper-clean” indoor playground made especially for children battling illnesses that cause low immunity. Now nine years old, Lily was in Tempe Thursday morning when Lily’s Pad officially opened! Check out the videos for more on the special ribbon-cutting event.

Lily’s Pad is located at 3320 S. Priest Drive in Tempe. The playground is open to the public during the grand opening celebration on June 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. After that, it will be cleaned and prepped for the children it’s designed for and play sessions will begin on July 11. Tap/click here for more on Lily’s Pad.

