110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Lily’s Pad: Special playground opens in Tempe

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Following two years of work, a brand-new indoor playground is finally opening!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Following two years of work, a special indoor playground is opening this week in Tempe.

Lily’s Pad is named after a little girl named Lily, who was diagnosed with high-risk leukemia in December 2017 when she was only three years old. During chemotherapy, she was isolated from friends and activities because her treatments caused her to be immunocompromised. Read more about Lily’s journey here.

That isolation changed Lily and led to the creation of a “hyper-clean” indoor playground made especially for children battling illnesses that cause low immunity. Now nine years old, Lily was in Tempe Thursday morning when Lily’s Pad officially opened! Check out the videos for more on the special ribbon-cutting event.

After two years of work, Lily's Pad opens this week. It's made especially for children battling illnesses that cause low immunity.

Lily’s Pad is located at 3320 S. Priest Drive in Tempe. The playground is open to the public during the grand opening celebration on June 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. After that, it will be cleaned and prepped for the children it’s designed for and play sessions will begin on July 11. Tap/click here for more on Lily’s Pad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro’s family says she was released from a Phoenix jail on Thursday night without a phone.
Peoria woman missing after family tried to put her in mental health facility

Latest News

'Hyper-clean' playground opens in Tempe
'Lily's Pad' in Tempe created for kids battling illnesses
Tran is working to earn his pilot's license in 8 weeks!
Avondale student receives scholarship to US Navy summer flight academy
Lightform Lighting in Scottsdale has been in business for 20 years.
Scottsdale’s Lightform Lighting brings new meaning to illumination