Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses

Undetected, burst laundry hoses can flood 30,000 gallons over one weekend
One of the most common culprits for water damage is burst water hoses connected to your washing machine.
By Gary Harper
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) In a recent On Your Side report, I told you about a Valley man whose water hose behind his washing machine burst, which flooded his condo.

Turns out, it’s a widespread problem that you can avoid. “I don’t know how long it’s been doing it (leaking). My floorboards. My floorboards are ruined,” an unidentified woman says on the Internet as she walks into her home and finds it flooded. Search the web, and you’ll find scenes just like this.

One of the most common culprits for water damage is burst water hoses connected to your washing machine. “Really, the big thing about it is most people don’t really think of your washing machine hose being one of the leaders when it comes to lost water,” Heather Paul told On Your Side. She is a spokesperson for State Farm Insurance.

The company contacted On Your Side after seeing our report about a Chandler condo owner who had significant damage after his rubber washing machine hose burst. “It happened in the middle of the night, and the water ran all night. And it pretty much touched every corner of the condo,” Frank Lamanna told On Your Side.

Frank Lamanna says he can’t get Sedgwick to come up with the remaining money needed to finish all the repairs. As a result, he’s lost out on 12 months of rent.

A washing machine hose holds about 70 pounds of pressure; if it bursts, 650 gallons of water leak into your home every hour. That’s terrible news if you’re out of town for the weekend. “That could potentially expose your home to nearly 31,000 gallons of water. So, that’s equivalent to having a 20′ by 40′ swimming pool of water in your home,” Paul said.

According to State Farm, it paid out $36.6 million in claims due to failed washing machine hoses. Homeowners in California ($6.1 million), Texas ($2.2 million), and Georgia ($2.1. million) had the highest payouts. And Arizona came in at #23 with $654,000 in payouts all because of burst rubber hoses.

And remember, these are State Farm’s payouts. They don’t include millions paid by other insurance companies.

“It’s always a good practice to replace your washing machine hose. We recommend at least every five years, if not sooner.” And when you do replace your hoses, go with the metal mesh ones instead of rubber. The metal hoses help prevent water bursts,” Paul said. “It’s an inexpensive thing to do, and it could save you thousands of dollars in water loss.”

