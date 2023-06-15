110 ° Day Contest
How to protect your pets during Arizona’s monsoon

The Arizona Humane Society is sharing tips in honor of Monsoon Safety Awareness Week.
Arizona's Family First Alert Weather team has crafted a monsoon safety guide; and we're talking about other preparations that can be made to help your pets.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the official start of Arizona’s monsoon: the season begins on Thursday, June 15!

In light of Monsoon Safety Awareness Week, the Arizona Humane Society is sharing ways you can protect your pets. This time of year, the nonprofit says there can be an increase in animals escaping from their homes and yards.

Cats and dogs are sensitive to storms, and there is science behind it.

“Storm phobia may be caused by a change in barometric pressure or an increase in static electricity in the air. A pet may be fearful of visual cues such as lightning, wind or blowing leaves and dirt. Auditory cues such as rain and thunder may create anxiety for a pet, as well,” explained AHS in a recent news release. “Storm phobia is one of the most common phobias in dogs and cats and may present as general anxiety, whining and barking, hiding, house soiling or destructive behavior.”

Experts with AHS recommend never punishing pets if they are anxious or afraid. Give them treats during storms so they associate monsoon with a positive reward and praise them for calm behavior. Tiring them out through exercise can also decrease anxiety. Consider using a Thundershirt or calming pheromones for cats and dogs.

It’s also recommended you talk to your veterinarian if further help is needed.

