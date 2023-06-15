110 ° Day Contest
Here comes the heat to Phoenix

By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny skies and light winds are on tap for the Valley today, with a mild high of just 101 degrees this afternoon.

Winds will pick up across Arizona tomorrow, with breezy winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour expected in the Valley.

Hotter temperatures are expected this weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over our region. The Phoenix metro area will warm to about 105 on Saturday and 107 on Sunday, Father’s Day. Sunny and dry weather is expected this weekend as well.

Next week, look for a slight cool-down as temperatures drop back to about 105 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Triple digit heat returns to the metro Phoenix