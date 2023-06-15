Freeway in Gilbert partially closed due to hit-and-run crash

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A hit-and-run crash shut down one direction of a freeway in Gilbert on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the westbound side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway, just after Higley Road. The Department of Public Safety says a driver hit somebody and then took off. Officials didn’t release the condition of the victim. There is no suspect vehicle description either.

The westbound lanes are shut down in the area, and drivers must get off the freeway at Higley. The eastbound lanes aren’t affected. An investigation is underway.

