110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Feds announce start of public process to reshape rules on Colorado River water use by 2027

FILE - The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation, Aug. 15,...
FILE - The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation, Aug. 15, 2022, in northwestern Arizona. Talks that could reshape the way Colorado River water is distributed started on Thursday, June 15, 2023, with a goal of updating and enacting rules in 2027 to continue to provide hydropower, drinking water and irrigation to farms, cities and tribes in seven U.S. states and Mexico. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A public process started Thursday to reshape the way Colorado River water is distributed, with federal officials promising to collect comments about updating and enacting rules in 2027 to continue providing hydropower, drinking water and irrigation to farms, cities and tribes in seven Western U.S. states and Mexico.

The U.S. Interior Department said it will publish in the Federal Register on Friday a call for replacing guidelines that expire in 2026, including pacts enacted in 2007 for states to share cutbacks in water drawn from a river diminished by drought and climate change, as well as operating plans for the key Lake Powell and Lake Mead reservoirs. An agreement between the United States and Mexico on the use of Colorado River water is set to expire at that time.

The department’s U.S. Bureau of Reclamation promised a “robust and transparent public process” beginning with online virtual public meetings on July 17, July 18 and July 24. It set an Aug. 15 deadline for receipt of public comments on “specific operational guidelines, strategies and any other issues that should be considered.”

The result is expected to guide federal management of the dams that control the river’s flow throughout the Colorado River Basin, from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf of California.

The deal agrees to cut at least 3 million acre-feet of water through 2026 – around 10% of the states’ Colorado River allocation.

The 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) river is a crucial power and water supplier for more than 40 million people in cities including Denver, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles and Phoenix. However, agriculture uses the most water, including farms in the arid Imperial Valley area of California and Yuma County in Arizona that produce many of the nation’s winter vegetables.

“As we look toward the next several years across the Basin, the new set of operating guidelines for Lake Powell and Lake Mead will be developed collaboratively based on the best available science,” Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said in a statement.

“The Basin is currently facing a historic drought, driven by climate change, that is increasing the likelihood of warming temperatures and continued low-runoff conditions, and therefore reduced water availability, across the region,” the statement said.

Agreements that date back to 1922 and involve the federal government and the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming promise more water to users than the river holds. Native American tribes along the river argue that they have not been involved in water-use decisions.

“The Bureau of Reclamation is committed to ensuring we have the tools and strategies in place to help guide the next era of the Colorado River Basin, especially in the face of continued drought conditions,” Bureau Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said.

The announcement is separate from a breakthrough interim agreement announced last month by water administrators from Arizona, Nevada and California to cut their combined use of the dwindling Colorado River in exchange for funding from the U.S. government and to avoid letting the federal government decide and impose cuts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

Romeo Massey, Jr., left, was recently arrested in connection to the case. A person of interest,...
Arrest made in 1996 cold case in northern Arizona; person of interest on the run
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday near 5th Avenue and Culver Street.
Man shot in downtown Phoenix; suspect detained
The multi agency operation to address violent offenders in Phoenix
Nearly 600 violent offenders arrested in multi-agency sting operation ‘Summer Shield’
Carrillo is being held on a $1 million bond.
Suspect allegedly stabbed man to death in Phoenix