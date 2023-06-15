DPS, Phoenix police investigating reports of shooting in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A manhunt is underway after initial reports of a shooting just off Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix

DPS troopers and Phoenix police officers responded to a possible shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and Culver Street, just north of the freeway. Details are extremely limited at this point, but video shows multiple law enforcement officers and first responders in the area. Other information was not immediately available.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

