Court records: arson suspect in southern Arizona didn’t like women, gays serving in church

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- Federal court documents paint Eric Ridenour, the suspect in the Douglas church fires, as a man with a violent criminal history who doesn’t like women or gay men preaching.

Authorities have said Ridenour set fires at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas on May 22, 2023. Both buildings were extensively damaged. Prosecutors are asking that he be held in custody, calling him a “danger to the community.” His first court date is set for Thursday, June 15.

Investigators said Ridenour and his wife once attended a church in Bisbee but were asked to leave over their beliefs. The church pastor told investigators Ridenour believed women should not be in any “position of authority in the church.”

One of Ridenour’s neighbors told investigators that Ridenour “didn’t like gays, didn’t like politicians, and didn’t like women in general leading the church.” That neighbor said Ridenour believed the Bible prohibited women and gay people from preaching.

According to the court documents, Ridenour went to St. Stephen’s in 2021 to ask about women and gays serving in the church. St. Stephen’s pastor is openly gay, and Ridenour said he would not attend the church because of that. The pastor of First Presbyterian is a woman, according to the investigation.

The pastors of both burned churches told investigators their “parishioners are terrified of additional danger to their community” due to Ridenour. Both pastors said they and other faith leaders in the area are worried about what will happen if Ridenour is released.

Ridenour was previously convicted of criminal damage involving a domestic violence incident with an ex-girlfriend. In that case, Ridenour allegedly kicked a door down while fighting with the woman. He was also arrested for allegedly threatening to beat up an ex-wife’s fiancé and pouring sugar into the gas tank of another ex-girlfriend.

