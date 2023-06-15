Court determining if crucial evidence will be used in 2015 Scottsdale murder trial

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state Court of Appeals is determining if crucial evidence that linked a suspect to the 2015 murder of a Scottsdale woman can be used in trial.

Ian Mitcham’s blood was obtained initially during a 2015 DUI. In December 2022, a judge ruled that evidence should be thrown out after the defense argued the blood should have been destroyed 90 days after it was drawn. It was kept and eventually tested, which led to his arrest in 2018 for the death of Allison Feldman.

This week, the state argued Mitcham’s DNA would have eventually been obtained after he was charged in a separate DUI in 2022, and his DNA would have been in the system. But, the defense argued police needed a separate search warrant because Mitcham only agreed to the original blood draw for the DUI arrest. Using it for anything else violates his 4th Amendment, officials say.

Allison’s father, Harley Feldman, watched the appeals court closely from his home in Minnesota. He’s hopeful the court will side with the state. “It’s a very frustrating process, our legal system seems to work, but it’s taking its time,” said Feldman.

He said it’s been eight years since his daughter’s death, and he is ready for justice. “She was probably the sweetest, nicest brightest person you would ever meet. I thought our team did very well, but I’m not a lawyer, so I don’t know the subtleties of what they are doing, but I felt we did well,” he explained.

There’s no word on how long it will take for the appeals court to decide, but their ruling may be challenged in the state Supreme Court. If challenged, it could be even longer before the criminal trial occurs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.