City of Phoenix approves longer yellow traffic lights at all intersections

Drivers in Phoenix will have a little more time to make a decision after city council members agreed to extend the length of the yellow lights.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:09 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Almost any driver has had this dilemma on the road: Do you try to make it through the yellow light or hit the brakes and wait at the red light? Drivers in Phoenix will now have a little more time to make that decision after city council members agreed to extend the length of the yellow lights.

A recent city study showed that longer yellow lights led to a 60% reduction in red-light runners. “Over a 12-week period, instead of 46,000 red light running incidents, we actually saw 18,000 red light running incidents,” Phoenix Street Transportation Director Kini Knudson said.

The numbers don’t lie, and they’re only from three Phoenix intersections with extended yellow lights during a recent city study. That’s why Knudson can’t wait to start making the yellow lights longer in the rest of the city’s roughly 1,200-lighted intersections. “I’m excited about the fact that this may be something that makes our streets safer,” he said. “And we’re not done here.”

After three months of studying 12 Phoenix intersections, Knudson and his team recommended extending yellow lights for about half a second for cars driving straight and up to nearly four seconds for vehicles making a left turn on a yellow. “This is just the beginning of us using technology and using the things that are available to us to find better solutions,” Knudson explained.

The City of Phoenix is studying 12 different intersections to see if adding half a second to a yellow light will help prevent crashes.

Knudson says extending all yellow lights will take around three years. He and other city officials are using crash data from the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) to determine which intersections are the highest priority. “The intersections that raise to the top of that list are of the number, the severity, and the crash type that have the most devastating outcomes,” said Margaret Herrera, MAG Transportation Safety Program Manager.

One of the top ten most dangerous intersections on MAG’s list is at 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. That’s where we found Sidney Baker, who’s skeptical that lengthening a yellow light by half a second will impact drivers all that much. “They won’t know that it’s a longer yellow light,” Baker said. “They’ll just see a yellow light and treat it as normal. They’ll still gun it like it’s the same old two-second yellow light.”

While Knudson disagrees, he still says more work needs to be done. “Even though it decreased the red-light running incidents, it didn’t eliminate them,” he said. “We still have people that are choosing to run those red lights. And that’s concerning for us from a safety perspective because that can ultimately lead to those collisions where people get seriously injured or lose their life.”

Some other ways that the city of Phoenix plans to address safer roads are through more camera technology, adding more pedestrian signal crossings, and improving bike lanes.

