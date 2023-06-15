110 ° Day Contest
Chandler nonprofit gifts $1 million check to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

The Chandler Compadres gifted a $1 million check to the after-school club on Wednesday afternoon.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler nonprofit made a large donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley on Wednesday afternoon. The Chandler Compadres gifted a $1 million check to the after-school club. Along with a few smaller grants benefitting kids and families, the total amount given to all organizations was over $2 million! “Today was very emotional for our beneficiaries, not just the Boys & Girls Club who got over a million dollars, but also all of these other organizations who are over the top with the donation that we give them. It’s just an incredible day, and that’s what makes it worth it for us compadres,” said Martin Galindo, president of Chandler Compadres.

Chandler Compadres says their goal is to make the Boys and Girls Club one of the best facilities in the country. The club will be getting a new security entrance and a gaming area for kids. “What do our kids need in Chandler? They need to know they’re in a safe place. A good portion of these funds will go towards having a safe and secure entrance into our place. And when they come into the building, making sure they have state-of-the-art programming,” said Marcia Mintz, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Valley.

The compadres do what they call “give days” once a year. Their focus is on the southeast Valley, including helping organizations in Gilbert and Chandler.

