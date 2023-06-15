Cardinals announce 2023 Training Camp open practice schedule

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Ready for the return of pro football? On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the open practice schedule for its 2023 Training Camp Powered by Cox.

Each year, fans can see the Cardinals practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in the weeks leading up to the preseason. And the best part is that parking and admission are free! The first open practice is set for Thursday, July 27, and you can find more info here. Check out the schedule below:

Date Practice Time Thursday, July 27 1:15-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 28 1:45-3:15 p.m. Saturday, July 29 1:15-2:45 p.m. (Back Together Weekend) Monday, July 31 1:45-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 1:15-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 1:45-3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 1:15-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 1:15-3:15 p.m. (Red & White Practice) Monday, Aug. 7 1:45-3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 1:15-2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to get free tickets here beginning on Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. MST. Everyone else can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19 by tapping/clicking here. You’ll be able to reserve up to four tickets while supplies last.

While it’s free, fans will still need to download digital tickets to the Cardinals mobile app to get into the stadium. Tap/click here for more info. And be sure to familiarize yourself with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy.

Once Training camp wraps up, the Denver Broncos will head to the desert for the Cards’ first preseason game on Friday, Aug. 11. The regular season kicks off about a month later when the Cardinals travel to Maryland to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 10. See the entire schedule here.

