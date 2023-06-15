110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arrest made in 1996 cold case in northern Arizona; person of interest on the run

Romeo Massey, Jr., left, was recently arrested in connection to the case. A person of interest,...
Romeo Massey, Jr., left, was recently arrested in connection to the case. A person of interest, right, is still on the loose.(Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After nearly three decades, investigators say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a murder in Navajo County. Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department Det. R. Bunch said on Thursday new evidence came to light during a recent interview. That led to the arrest of 45-year-old Romeo Massey Jr. from Whiteriver. They believe he was involved in the murder of Jody Hemphill, who was found stabbed death inside Lakeside’s Mountain Edge Tapes & CD store on Nov. 6, 1996. The building now belongs to the Arizona Water Company. Massey Jr. was booked into the Navajo County Detention Center on a first-degree murder charge.

Bunch said the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department believes a person of interest involved in the case is still out there. A sketch from 1996 was released. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bunch at (928) 368-8800 or the WeTIP anonymous hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

The families are still pleading for information that could lead to an arrest, and one of the victims would have celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday near 5th Avenue and Culver Street.
Man shot in downtown Phoenix; suspect detained
The multi agency operation to address violent offenders in Phoenix
Nearly 600 violent offenders arrested in multi-agency sting operation ‘Summer Shield’
Carrillo is being held on a $1 million bond.
Suspect allegedly stabbed man to death in Phoenix
File photo of rental apartments in Mesa, Arizona.
Report: It’s cheaper to rent in Phoenix than to buy