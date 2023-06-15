Arrest made in 1996 cold case in northern Arizona; person of interest on the run

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After nearly three decades, investigators say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a murder in Navajo County. Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department Det. R. Bunch said on Thursday new evidence came to light during a recent interview. That led to the arrest of 45-year-old Romeo Massey Jr. from Whiteriver. They believe he was involved in the murder of Jody Hemphill, who was found stabbed death inside Lakeside’s Mountain Edge Tapes & CD store on Nov. 6, 1996. The building now belongs to the Arizona Water Company. Massey Jr. was booked into the Navajo County Detention Center on a first-degree murder charge.

Bunch said the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department believes a person of interest involved in the case is still out there. A sketch from 1996 was released. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bunch at (928) 368-8800 or the WeTIP anonymous hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

The families are still pleading for information that could lead to an arrest, and one of the victims would have celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend.

