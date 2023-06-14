110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Warmer Father’s Day weekend ahead for the Phoenix area

High ozone levels continue Thursday
A change in the weather pattern should usher in breezy and cooler conditions by the beginning...
A change in the weather pattern should usher in breezy and cooler conditions by the beginning of next week.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have sunny and warmer conditions across the Valley this Wednesday, with highs reaching the century mark in most places. We’ve been stuck in the 90s since Sunday, and today will mark the 11th day below average for this cool month of June. Look for clear skies and lows around the mid to lower 70s tonight. We may gain about a degree or two of warming, but most forecasts still put us under the daily average of 104 degrees. Due to ozone levels, we will still be dealing with a High Pollution Advisory for the Valley. Try to reduce your vehicle or gas-engine emissions by carpooling, putting off lawn maintenance and refueling after 4 p.m.

As we head into the weekend, a series of disturbances will pick up our chances of breezy to windy conditions on Friday, especially the higher terrain east of the Valley. Wind gusts in those wind-prone areas could approach 35 mph. Gusts in the metro area should not go over 25 mph at this point. We will kick off a warming trend for Father’s Day weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure is expected to build from the south. Daytime highs Friday should be seasonal, right around 104 degrees. Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday will warm to 106 degrees under sunny skies. A change in the weather pattern should usher in breezy and cooler conditions by the beginning of next week. The first day of summer next Wednesday looks sunny and warm, with highs around 105.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
Castro’s family says she was released from a Phoenix jail on Thursday night without a phone.
Peoria woman missing after family tried to put her in mental health facility
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute

Latest News

.
Triple digit heat returns to the metro Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (12pm) Update for Wednesday, 06/14/23
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (9am) Update for Wednesday, 06/14/23
Temperatures will be into the 105-107 range in the desert by the weekend.
Back to triple digit highs for central Arizona