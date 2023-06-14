Warmer Father’s Day weekend ahead for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have sunny and warmer conditions across the Valley this Wednesday, with highs reaching the century mark in most places. We’ve been stuck in the 90s since Sunday, and today will mark the 11th day below average for this cool month of June. Look for clear skies and lows around the mid to lower 70s tonight. We may gain about a degree or two of warming, but most forecasts still put us under the daily average of 104 degrees. Due to ozone levels, we will still be dealing with a High Pollution Advisory for the Valley. Try to reduce your vehicle or gas-engine emissions by carpooling, putting off lawn maintenance and refueling after 4 p.m.

As we head into the weekend, a series of disturbances will pick up our chances of breezy to windy conditions on Friday, especially the higher terrain east of the Valley. Wind gusts in those wind-prone areas could approach 35 mph. Gusts in the metro area should not go over 25 mph at this point. We will kick off a warming trend for Father’s Day weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure is expected to build from the south. Daytime highs Friday should be seasonal, right around 104 degrees. Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday will warm to 106 degrees under sunny skies. A change in the weather pattern should usher in breezy and cooler conditions by the beginning of next week. The first day of summer next Wednesday looks sunny and warm, with highs around 105.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.