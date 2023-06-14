Triple digit heat returns to the metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny and warmer weather is on tap today in the Valley, with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s warming back to triple digits this afternoon. Our forecast high of 102 degrees today is still a few degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Temperatures will warm even more as we head toward the end of the week and weekend. Look for 104 by Friday and 107 by Father’s Day on Sunday.

Winds will stay breezy in the high country over the next few days, and we’ll get a round of breeziness in the Valley on Friday. Early next week, a storm system moving through the West will drop our temperatures back a few degrees across Arizona and bring more wind to start the week.

