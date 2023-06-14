Suspect allegedly stabbed man to death in Phoenix over affair with wife

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police arrested a man on Friday in connection with the mid-May stabbing of 36-year-old Luis Montoya.

47-year-old Seferino Carrillo stabbed Montoya to death near 35th and Glendale Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on May 11. Officers responded to reports of the stabbing around 6:45 a.m. and found Montoya’s body with multiple stab wounds, unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found surveillance footage that showed a Hispanic man walking down an alley wearing a dark, short-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and white shoes. He then is seen putting on a long-sleeve shirt that he took from a shopping cart in the alley. Around 4:30 a.m., the man is then seen walking around a chain link fence separating properties toward a sleeping man. He makes several stabbing motions over the man, then climbs over the fence and keeps walking down the alley.

According to police papers, a witness sleeping near the man during the deadly stabbing told officers that he remembered waking up briefly hearing “ouch, ouch, ouch” but believed the man was talking in his sleep since he typically does. The man said when he noticed Montoya was unresponsive, he saw a man on the other side of the fence who yelled in his direction, “That’s what you get for (expletive)-ing my wife!” When the witness was shown the surveillance footage, police papers say he confirmed that the man in the video was Carrillo and pointed officers to where he lived.

When officers showed the same witness a photo of Carrillo, court documents say the man confirmed again that it was Carrillo. Another witness in the area, according to police papers, gave officers a similar story. Carrillo was arrested on Friday morning. Later, his wife confirmed it was Carrillo in the video footage during an interview with detectives, court papers say.

Carillo later told officers that it was him in the video but that he would not speak further what happened. He faces various charges including first-degree premeditated murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

