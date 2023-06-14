Shocking video shows SUV slamming into Phoenix mom-and-pop vintage shop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surveillance cameras caught the moment an SUV drove through the front of a Valley mom-and-pop shop and caused some damage. It happened Monday morning at Studio 56, off Thomas Road and 56th Street in Arcadia.

Studio 56 is closed for business until further notice and boarded up. This is a family-owned small business that just opened nine months ago. The owners are very upset but thankful no one was hurt. “My husband yelled ‘Somebody drove through our window we gotta go’ and I jumped up like ‘what,’” owner Katrina Alfaro said.

Alfaro and her husband were at home when they got an alert on their phone that the front window of their shop had been breached. “I had no idea what to expect. I thought drunk driver, but it was not. It was an older lady who made a mistake,” Alfaro said. “I have no idea if she thought she was in reverse. I don’t know what was going on.”

In September 2022, two Valley natives opened the doors to Studio 56 Vintage based on four factors they saw succeed at the pop-up shops.

Phoenix Police are looking into the cause of the crash but say a woman was driving the SUV with another person in the passenger seat. The video shows the vehicle going over a curb, hitting a wooden beam and slamming into the front of the store. Luckily it happened 30 minutes before the store opened, so there were no shoppers inside. The cash register is exactly where employees and customers would have been standing. “We looked at the video, and Derek (an employee) was up here 30 seconds before she came through, so luckily, that didn’t happen,” Alfaro explained.

Some items like posters and bobbleheads were damaged, as well as the entire front entrance to the building. Alfaro says they were not expecting something like this to happen during their first year as a business but says they will bounce back. “It breaks our heart, especially my husband; this is my husband’s baby. He works hard for this,” she said. “I know we are going to have an amazing re-grand opening.”

Alfaro says many people are asking what they can do to help. Follow their Instagram page for details on their re-opening.

