Scottsdale’s Lightform Lighting brings new meaning to illumination

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Lightform Lighting owner and founder Chad Rothe says his mother was heavily into design. The edgier and more modern, the better. He says he clearly inherited his love of design from her, and now Lightform Lighting is celebrating 20 years in the Valley!

Rothe started attending the interior design program at Scottsdale Community College but did not complete it due to landing an internship. That opportunity turned into a full-time job at Lighting Land, which is where Chad’s love for lighting began in 1994. While at Lighting Land, Rothe developed extensive knowledge in the field of lighting design and product technology.

Throughout the experience, his vision was to one day operate his very own lighting showroom. And in 2002, Rothe started Lightform Lighting to provide a platform for his progressive approach to lighting. The showroom boasts the designs of some 400 different manufacturers and sits at the corner of Indian School and Goldwater Blvd.

With many years of experience in the industry, Rothe has been involved in illuminating high-end residential and a multitude of commercial projects including offices, retail, multi-family, hotels, restaurants and bar/club establishments. He operates on the principal that great lighting is one of the single most effective forces in interior design and architecture, but arguably the most neglected. Chad believes changing the lighting in your home can help you fall in love with your home again!!

At Lightform Lighting, Chad and his team will explain illuminating technology and make the art of lighting accessible to everyone. Drop by and say hi!

Phone: 602-253-2778 | Address: 7018 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

