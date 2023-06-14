Fire damages 8 Tempe apartments after crews forced to pull back

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire damaged roughly eight apartments at a Tempe complex on Wednesday afternoon, and what was inside one of the units made things tougher for crews. The fire started at an apartment complex on Mill Avenue just south of Southern Avenue. When firefighters got there, they saw flames coming from a second-floor apartment. The fire then spread to nearby apartments.

Andrea Glass with Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department said people from the first apartment told crews there were lithium-ion batteries inside the apartment where the fire started. “Because of information we received on the scene, we did have to pull out of the structure and fight from the exterior,” she said. There were also reports of minor explosions from welding equipment, Glass added.

Multiple apartments were evacuated, but no residents were hurt. However, two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation. Crews also rescued two dogs from the flames. By 3 p.m., firefighters had stopped the spread of the fire. Crews from Tempe, Phoenix Fire Department, Guadalupe Fire Department and Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department helped extinguish the fire. It’s unclear what sparked the flames. An investigation is underway.

