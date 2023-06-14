110 ° Day Contest
‘Pride in the Pines’ enters 27th year of celebrating LGBTQ+ community in Flagstaff

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pride in the Pines is celebrating 27 years of commemorating the LGBTQ+ community in Northern Arizona! There is a new addition to this year’s celebrations too: Flagstaff’s first-ever Pride Parade!

Flagstaff Pride says that its goal as an organization is that “together we support, unite, and strengthen our LGBTQIA2S+ community.” The Pride festival is a family-friendly, free event for all ages that has grown over the past 27 years in the city. General admission for adults in advance is $20, day of tickets are $25. Kids 10 and under are free, and VIP tickets in advance are $100 and include meets and greets with performers, catered meals, 2 free drink tickets, and so much more. Click here for tickets! Entertainment will be hosted by Flagstaff drag legend Anya C. Mann and 2 of Phoenix’s drag legends Espressa Grande & Kim Etiquette.

Both the Flagstaff Police Department and T.E.A.M. Security will be securing the area, and special ADA parking is available at Thorpe Park. Request special parking by calling 928-814-0076. The following is not permitted at the Flagstaff Pride festival: smoking, vaping, hate or political propaganda, canvassing, outside beverages or containers, water backpacks, glass, firearms, or nudity. Camping chairs, blankets, and umbrellas are encouraged for your comfort.

The Pride in the Pines After Party will feature a variety of Phoenix and Flagstaff drag performers such as Desiree Demornay, Gray Matter, DJ Lezbein McKenzie, Dillon Duvet, Chris Mort, Janee Starr (Miss Gay Arizona American 2022), Anya C. Mann, Jay Blue, and Kim Etiquette. It will be hosted by Mya McKenzie.

The line-up for the weekend is featured below:

  • June 16: Flagstaff Pride Presents: Luca - Thorpe Park starting at sundown
  • June 17: Together We March into Pride Weekend - starting at Thorpe Park Softball Fields.
  • June 17: - 27th Annual Pride in the Pines: Presented by Bud Light - Thorpe Park Ball Fields from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • June 17 Pride in the Pines After Party - Orpheum Theatre: Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m. All ages event, those under 16 need a guardian. $14 tickets.
  • June 18: Together We Brunch: Meet the Board of Directors - 2 Leroux St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Flagstaff Pride in the Pines!

