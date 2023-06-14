110 ° Day Contest
Person dies after being hit by two cars while crossing the street in Mesa

An investigation remains ongoing.
An investigation remains ongoing.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after police say they were hit by two cars early Wednesday morning.

Mesa police told Arizona’s Family that the victim was leaving a convenience store near Greenfield Road and University Drive when they began to cross outside of a marked crosswalk. The victim was then hit by a car, got up, and was hit again, police said. Authorities arrived and pronounced them dead at the scene. No details on the victim’s name, age, or sex were revealed.

Both drivers were evaluated for possible impairment but it was ruled out. No other information has been released.

