Paradise Valley man sentenced to 9 years, fined $1 million for tax fraud scheme

SEATTLE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Paradise Valley man was sentenced to 9 years in prison and a $1 million fine for an 8-year tax fraud scheme. Charles St. George Kirkland. 57, pleaded guilty in January in a Seattle U.S. District courtroom to three counts of aiding or assisting in filing fraudulent tax documents. Prosecutors say the fraud resulted in resulted in more than $50 million in illegal tax refunds.

“This tax fraud scheme is an affront to all the taxpayers who honestly file tax returns and pay what they owe. These funds that Mr. Kirkland stole from the U.S. Treasury could have gone for infrastructure improvements, social services, and other programs aimed at community safety,” U.S. Attorney Brown said,

While Kirkland’s defense asked for home confinement, Judge John Chun explained that he committed “massive tax fraud,” and was struck by the “outrageous” nature of the scheme, further calling his behavior “deceitful.” “This is a significant sentence, and an example of the price to be paid for such dishonesty and deceit,” Brown said after the sentencing.

On falsified documents, Kirkland claimed he’d lost more than $135 million in investing in solar equipment. He then “sold” the faux losses to taxpayers through tax preparers, telling them that their clients could use his losses to claim refunds on their own returns. Taxpayers would then file amended returns, claiming they were entitled to a tax payment refund, then would pay 90% of the money to Kirkland.

For example, he claimed his businesses lost more than $40 million in solar equipment investments when he’d only spent about $150,000 on solar equipment. A taxpayer who participated in the amended returns, for example, claimed a 2018 solar energy credit of $10,341 so she could claim a refund of $10,704. Because of this, Kirkland owes more than $51 million in restitution in addition to the fine.

This is by far the largest loss in a tax case in this district in least a dozen years. Kirkland’s brazen fraud, his long history of professional misconduct, and his efforts to keep the stolen money make clear he will continue to engage in fraud as long as he is permitted to do so.



Two days after pleading guilty, Kirkland divorced his wife. In the divorce agreement, it left her with 100 parcels of real estate, 5 Teslas, and their 10,000 square foot home in Paradise Valley.

