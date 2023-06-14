110 ° Day Contest
Paradise Valley district exploring closing schools due to drop in enrollment

Paradise Valley Unified District is seeing fewer students in its schools so it is exploring whether to close or combine some schools.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the valley’s most prominent public school districts is preparing for a bleak future. Paradise Valley Unified School District is taking early steps to explore closing some schools in light of falling enrollment. The superintendent, Dr. Troy Bales, said it’s a sign of Arizona’s changing landscape in education.

Newly released data from PVUSD’s new School Closure and Boundary Review Committee shows a drop in enrollment. The numbers tell the story of a plummeting student body. The district lost 5,000 students in the past 10 years and is projected to lose around 1,400 more in the next decade. Eight schools have less than 400 kids, and three have less than 450. As a result, the committee could recommend closing and repurposing some schools and redrawing boundaries. “Times have definitely changed. We have seen in the last 20-25 years school choice so we are no longer the only educational provider in town,” said Bales. He said they have to be fiscally responsible and find a way to maximize resources, potentially through merging student bodies.

Recommendations could come as soon as December 2023 from the committee. To view their full May report, click/tap here.

