National lightning detection network comes to Arizona to help prevent wildfires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lightning is an Arizona summertime tradition. It’s not a question of if but when it’ll happen. A nationwide network called Raspberry Pi has set up cameras in five states, including Arizona, to track lightning in real-time.

The hope is this network will help wildfire crews better know where to focus their prevention efforts. “It’s a big opportunity to come in and start battling those fires before they get out of hand,” University of Maryland researcher Joseph Patton said.

Patton and his colleagues had two reasons for putting five of their 16 nationwide cameras in Arizona. It’s one of the few places in the country where the two satellites that track lightning overlap, and they wanted a better understanding of the relationship between lightning and wildfires. “We’re trying to really work closely with the fire community in order to give them the tools they need to respond to wildfires,” he said.

The Raspberry Pi lightning detection network captures individual strokes of continuing current flashes: rare extended sequences of lightning that might only last a few tenths of milliseconds but can transfer a large charge between the cloud and the ground.

Meteorologists say a vast majority of lightning within a cloud is negatively charged, but there's such a thing as a positive lightning strike.

“We will sometimes see these continuing current flashes as particular ignition points, especially when the fuels are there, when it’s very dry, and there’s a lot of dead vegetation,” Patton said.

While the plan is to use this data to better pinpoint where future wildfires might start, the research also has the potential to provide more information about fires that have already happened. “Some of those fires, it was determined with authority that lightning was the cause,” Patton said. “But some of those fires, the cause is unknown. And so we can try to match up some of those wildfire locations with observations of lightning from our different networks.”

Currently, the lightning detection network is still largely in the data-gathering stage. But Patton says if done right, it can help bridge the gap between satellite data from the air and antenna data from the ground.

“These Raspberry Pi camera networks are really the first time that we get that ground truth that we can compare to the lightning detection networks,” he said. The cameras are scheduled to remain in Arizona for two years.

