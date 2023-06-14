110 ° Day Contest
Monty Williams introduced as Pistons head coach, shares devastating news

Pistons head coach Monty Williams speaks at his introductory press conference on Tuesday, June...
Pistons head coach Monty Williams speaks at his introductory press conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.(Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The Detroit Pistons held an introductory press conference for new head coach Monty Williams on Tuesday afternoon, where the former Phoenix Suns coach opened up about a personal matter that recently took place.

Williams’ wife, Lisa, was diagnosed with breast cancer while the Suns were in the midst of the NBA Playoffs last month. The matter kept Williams from taking the Pistons job right away, contemplating taking time off to be with his family during this tough time.

“I had a situation in my family that needed personal attention,” Williams told the Arizona Republic. “I talked to my wife (Tuesday) about whether we should talk about that publicly, but that was a huge part of my decision making and the patience that Troy and Mr. Gores had with me and with us as we navigated that told me a lot.”

He thanked Pistons team owner Tom Gores and general manager Troy Weaver for being patient with Williams’ decision.

The father of five lost his first wife, Ingrid, in a car accident back in 2016 while he was associate head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams will now take over a Pistons team that struggled in 2022, recording a 17-65 record, the team’s second-worst record in its history.

After being fired from the Suns following Game 6 of the West semifinals, where they lost to the eventual-champion Denver Nuggets, the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year says he doesn’t hold a grudge against Phoenix. He says he’s thankful for his time with the team he led to three postseason appearances including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021.

“When you get fired, it doesn’t mean it has to be contentious or there has to be silliness that goes with that,” Williams said. “I don’t believe that and yet, when somebody shows this kind of confidence in you, it gives you confidence to move forward with them in a cool way. That doesn’t mean that I have to diminish that situation or that organization.

“Before I went to Phoenix, I was viewed a certain way. That experience has allowed for me to be here. So for me to sit here and say that I’ve moved on, that’s just not the case. I love those people there. I’m grateful for what they did for me and my family.”

