Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 sold at Scottsdale store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lucky lottery player is $40,000 richer after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was sold at Convenient Corner Market in Scottsdale, matching 4 of the 5 winning numbers as well as the Mega Ball. The winning numbers were: 8, 10, 19, 44, 47 and Mega Ball: 4.

The original cash prize was $10,000, but the Megaplier win makes it $40,000! Check your tickets if you think you might have won!

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $281 million.

