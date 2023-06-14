Loved ones hold funeral for Glendale mother killed in domestic violence shooting

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones said their final goodbyes to Jordin Castillo on Wednesday. The 20-year-old single mother is another victim of domestic violence. Detectives say on June 4, Castillo was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Rueben Xavier Rocha. “Everyone just feels anger, guilt, wishing that we were there to help her, that there is something we could have done,” said Mercedes Castillo, Jordin’s aunt.

Rocha reportedly jumped into Castillo’s apartment balcony and tried to kick through the glass door before opening fire. Investigators said he shot and killed Castillo and injured two other people last week. Another woman was hiding in the bathroom protecting Castillo’s 2-year-old daughter. “Every time she sees a picture of her, she says ‘mommy, mommy,’” said Mercedes.

Family and friends of Jordin Castillo are looking to raise awareness about domestic violence after the young mom was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend.

Castillo and Rocha broke up in April, and she got an order of protection. It was a move her family thought would keep her safe. Advocates say while orders of protection can be an effective tool sometimes, they aren’t for everyone. “Orders of protection keep a legal trail for somebody, but you always have to look at what you are wanting and needing,” said Patricia Klahr, the president of Chrysalis, a nonprofit that helps people and families impacted by domestic abuse.

Klahr recommends discussing a safety plan with an expert to decide what is best for you. She said if you are planning to leave an abusive relationship, have a to-go bag full of items like clothes, money and an extra set of car keys. “You don’t have to feel alone; you don’t have to be alone. There are agencies out there, departments 24/7, to just talk through things,” said Klahr.

Domestic violence resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

Chrysalis hotline: 602-944-4999

List of Resources from the state: https://des.az.gov/domestic-violence

