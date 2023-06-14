110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs to veto transportation sales tax proposal passed by Republicans

GOP officials are also against expanding the light rail system, claiming it “has been a failure...
GOP officials are also against expanding the light rail system, claiming it “has been a failure since the day they laid the first tracks.”(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Katie Hobbs says she will veto a proposition to extend a decades-old sales tax that funds transportation projects in Maricopa County. On Tuesday evening, Senate Republicans outlined the proposal for Proposition 400 and passed it in the Legislature with majority support. However, the governor said the bill will be struck down once it hits her desk.

Hobbs released a statement about the proposal, telling Republican leaders to “stop holding our state’s economic potential hostage.”

The half-cent sales tax has been in place since 1985, and voters approved its extension for 20 years, which is now set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025. Gov. Hobbs recently unveiled a plan where 40% of the tax revenue would go to freeways, 22% for arterial roads, and 38% for transit projects like buses. She is only setting aside 3.5% for maintaining the light rail. However, Republican’s plans are different than the governor. Republicans are looking to lower the overall half-cent sales tax, increase freeway allocation to 46% and prohibit light rail expansion.

Voters first approved Prop. 400 in 1985. The half-cent sales tax paid for major freeway projects like Loop 101, 202 and 303.

The Arizona Freedom Caucus says their project would have cut sales tax for voters by over $3 billion, and prioritize building freeways and roads while cutting down commute times and traffic congestion. GOP officials are also against expanding the light rail system, claiming it “has been a failure since the day they laid the first tracks.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The man went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.
Deputies recover, identify body of swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
Arizona’s Family’s news chopper, captured aerials of a house engulfed in flames, and smoke can...
2 people injured, 21 displaced after massive fire in central Phoenix

Latest News

The community has been without water since the beginning of the year after Scottsdale stopped...
Bill providing water to Rio Verde Foothills passes; needs Hobbs’ signature
Border crossings lower than expected in Yuma following Title 42 expiration
Donald Trump pleads not guity to charges he illegally kept classified documents
In January, two girls went missing from their group home in Mesa. They were found dead two...
Bill changing how DCS handles missing Arizona foster kids heads to governor’s desk