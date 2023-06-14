110 ° Day Contest
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says she was released from a Phoenix jail.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After days of searching, the family of a missing Peoria woman can breathe a sigh of relief. Lucy Castro, who went missing after being released from jail, was found safe by Goodyear Police on Tuesday, a source confirmed to Arizona’s Family. She is being taken to a recovery treatment center in Peoria, where her family will meet her.

Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family said she was released from a Phoenix jail, alone without a phone on Thursday instead of being taken to a mental health facility. The night prior, Peoria Police arrived to take Castro to a facility after her family submitted a petition when her bipolar disorder symptoms worsened. When officers arrived, Castro fought them, resulting in her arrest and being charged with aggravated assault.

An Arizona family is looking for answers after they say their loved one was abandoned outside a Phoenix jail and is now missing.

Arizona’s Family reporter Elliott Polakoff spoke with Castro’s family on Monday about her disappearance. “Let us know that you’re OK,” Lucy’s brother Pedro pleaded. “I would give anything to see you again,” Lucy’s brother Ramiro added. “We want to help you. You deserve to get actual help.”

