Game one of D-backs-Phillies series had everything a baseball fan could want

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ejections, fights...cycles? Oh my! Monday night’s matinee featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies had everything a baseball fan could desire.

The Diamondbacks took game one of the four-game set against the Phillies 9-8, and while the score proved a victory for the D-backs, the outcome was a couple of feet away from disaster.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Phillies’ Kody Clemens stepped into the batter’s box against D-backs reliever Miguel Castro and laced a ball down the right-field foul line that was called a home run. Clemens rounded the bases and celebrated with his teammates before the umpires came together and ruled it foul. He struck out on the next pitch to end the game.

Despite the near catastrophe, Castro earned his seventh save of the year. And better yet, it was the first time in his nine-year MLB career which his parents were in attendance to watch.

Down 5-1 in the bottom of the third inning, Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm hit rookie phenom and reigning National League Player of the Week Corbin Carroll with a pitch for the second time, prompting manager Torey Lovullo to have a few words with home-plate umpire Vic Carapazza. After doing enough to get ejected, Lovullo got into an argument with Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, sparking both benches to empty. After speaking with MLB, Lovullo was told there’d be no suspension, but repercussions (fines) will occur.

“I knew going out there that I had no right to go out there and the umpire said to me, ‘I’m going to need to eject you if you don’t get off the field right now,’” Lovullo told MLB.com. “And I said, ‘Well, I’m not leaving,’ and that’s why I got thrown out.”

Lovullo knows Strahm wasn’t intentionally hitting Carroll, but sticking up for his team sparked a fire in the club, turning a 5-1 deficit into a 9-5 lead after his ejection.

“There’s a certain space, in my opinion, that’s the safe zone to throw in and then there’s a not-so-safe zone to throw in,” Lovullo told MLB.com. “And I felt like it was my job to protect the player. I’ll do that every day of the week and just create an awareness that it’s not making anybody comfortable and there’s not going to be a good result if this continues.”

If all of that wasn’t enough, Realmuto ended up hitting for the cycle, the first Phillies cycle since 2004 and the first by a catcher since George Kottaras in 2011. Both teams combined for 17 runs and 25 hits. With the loss, the Phillies dropped to 32-34 while the D-backs improved to 41-25, the best record in the National League.

The Diamondbacks host the Phillies for game two of the series Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m., as Diamondbacks’ Zach Davies will face Phillies’ Zack Wheeler in a potentially hostile environment for both clubs.

