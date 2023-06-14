110 ° Day Contest
Fundraiser honors Granite Mountain hotshots as anniversary of deadly fire approaches

The organization was established in Prescott to honor the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots by the widow of Eric Marsh.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On June 17, 2013, 19 Granite Mountain hotshots were killed during the Yarnell Hill wildfire. As the 10-year anniversary of the deadly fire approaches, a Phoenix bar is raising money for the Eric Marsh Foundation, founded by the widow of one of those firefighters.

The Little Woody, the second-oldest continuously operating bar in Phoenix, is working with whiskey distillery Angel’s Envy to give back to the Prescott-based foundation established by Amanda Marsh, the widow of hotshot superintendent Eric Marsh. Since it was founded in 2014, the nonprofit has donated more than $95,000 to wildland firefighters and their families.

Two days this month at The Little Woody, Angel’s Envy will buy a cocktail for people who donate to the foundation. Just scan a QR code to contribute, and you’ll get to choose one of two drinks featuring Angel’s Envy bourbon: 19 Angels and The Bob.

To donate and enjoy a complimentary cocktail, visit The Little Woody on Thursday, June 15, from 6-8 p.m. or June 22, from 10 p.m. until midnight. The bar is located on Indian School Road just west of 40th Street in east Phoenix.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

