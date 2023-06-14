Fundraiser honors Granite Mountain hotshots as anniversary of deadly fire approaches

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On June 17, 2013, 19 Granite Mountain hotshots were killed during the Yarnell Hill wildfire. As the 10-year anniversary of the deadly fire approaches, a Phoenix bar is raising money for the Eric Marsh Foundation, founded by the widow of one of those firefighters.

The Little Woody, the second-oldest continuously operating bar in Phoenix, is working with whiskey distillery Angel’s Envy to give back to the Prescott-based foundation established by Amanda Marsh, the widow of hotshot superintendent Eric Marsh. Since it was founded in 2014, the nonprofit has donated more than $95,000 to wildland firefighters and their families.

Two days this month at The Little Woody, Angel’s Envy will buy a cocktail for people who donate to the foundation. Just scan a QR code to contribute, and you’ll get to choose one of two drinks featuring Angel’s Envy bourbon: 19 Angels and The Bob.

To donate and enjoy a complimentary cocktail, visit The Little Woody on Thursday, June 15, from 6-8 p.m. or June 22, from 10 p.m. until midnight. The bar is located on Indian School Road just west of 40th Street in east Phoenix.

