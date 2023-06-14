Ex-Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer faces new sexual assault allegations in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Former MLB star pitcher Trevor Bauer is facing another round of sexual assault allegations after reports of multiple encounters with a woman in Scottsdale in late 2020.

The civil lawsuit filed in Maricopa County was first reported by USA Today. In court filings obtained by Arizona’s Family, Bauer’s latest accuser met him through social media back in the spring of 2020 and that during an encounter a few months later, Bauer reportedly choked her and she was forced to fight back. In a later instance, Bauer allegedly grabbed the woman “by her hair and snapped her head back.”

Other meet-ups include allegations that Bauer held a knife against the victim’s throat and also placed her in a chokehold. There are other allegations that Bauer raped her and then tried to pay her $9,000 to terminate the resulting pregnancy. In an amended complaint filed this week, his accuser clarified she chose to carry the child to term, but went through a miscarriage.

Bauer’s attorneys have told USA Today that he has the accuser on tape saying she was pregnant and asked for $1.6 million for her to agree to get an abortion. Since the report, Bauer has aggressively denied the accusations.

However, this is the fourth woman to make sexual assault and rape allegations against Bauer. The first two were reported by the Washington Post, while a third was made by a San Diego woman in 2021. While the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office declined to pursue charges in that case, the MLB unleashed one of the league’s harshest punishment in its history, a 324-game suspension.

In this case, Bauer’s accuser is asking for $3.69 million and an apology to women he has assaulted. Bauer currently plays for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, a professional team in the Japanese Central League.

