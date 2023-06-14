110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Ex-Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer faces new sexual assault allegations in Scottsdale

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San...
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game May 21, 2021, in San Francisco.(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Former MLB star pitcher Trevor Bauer is facing another round of sexual assault allegations after reports of multiple encounters with a woman in Scottsdale in late 2020.

The civil lawsuit filed in Maricopa County was first reported by USA Today. In court filings obtained by Arizona’s Family, Bauer’s latest accuser met him through social media back in the spring of 2020 and that during an encounter a few months later, Bauer reportedly choked her and she was forced to fight back. In a later instance, Bauer allegedly grabbed the woman “by her hair and snapped her head back.”

Other meet-ups include allegations that Bauer held a knife against the victim’s throat and also placed her in a chokehold. There are other allegations that Bauer raped her and then tried to pay her $9,000 to terminate the resulting pregnancy. In an amended complaint filed this week, his accuser clarified she chose to carry the child to term, but went through a miscarriage.

Bauer’s attorneys have told USA Today that he has the accuser on tape saying she was pregnant and asked for $1.6 million for her to agree to get an abortion. Since the report, Bauer has aggressively denied the accusations.

However, this is the fourth woman to make sexual assault and rape allegations against Bauer. The first two were reported by the Washington Post, while a third was made by a San Diego woman in 2021. While the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office declined to pursue charges in that case, the MLB unleashed one of the league’s harshest punishment in its history, a 324-game suspension.

In this case, Bauer’s accuser is asking for $3.69 million and an apology to women he has assaulted. Bauer currently plays for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, a professional team in the Japanese Central League.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The man went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.
Deputies recover, identify body of swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
The collision happened near 11th Avenue and Yuma Road just before 6:30 p.m.
Child hit by police cruiser in south Phoenix

Latest News

Pistons head coach Monty Williams speaks at his introductory press conference on Tuesday, June...
Monty Williams introduced as Pistons head coach, shares devastating news
The kids are off on the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C.
Cardinals send students to Washington as part of ‘Civics Matters Arizona’ program
Ro Torrence
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Cornerback Ro Torrence
Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks yells at JT Realmuto #10 of the...
Game one of D-backs-Phillies series had everything a baseball fan could want