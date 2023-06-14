Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas takes the mound in blowout loss to Phillies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It wasn’t a fun night for the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was so bad, in fact, that position player Josh Rojas was called up to pitch in the ninth inning.

Coming off a six-game win streak, the NL West leader dropped the second of a four-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, 15-3. It was a surprising defeat, given the team’s recent success, but everything seemed to go wrong. Bad pitching and sloppy defense both contributed to a brutal end to the club’s win streak. The loss drops the club’s record to a still respectable 41-26.

“This was, for me, a total outlier,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’ve been playing good baseball. We just have to digest it, throw it out and be ready tomorrow. The game just didn’t really have a rhythm to it from where I was.”

Pitchers Zach Davies and Joe Mantiply gave up four earned runs each, raising their ERAs to 5.46 and 5.06 in three innings pitched each. Reliever Jose Ruiz gave up one earned run in two innings of work. Corbin Carroll lost track of the outs in left field, jogging to pick up his hat that flew off when he was making a routine catch, prompting J.T. Realmuto to score.

Already down 11-3 entering the ninth, Lovullo looked at his bullpen options, but saw no need to throw an arm out there if he didn’t need to. So he opted to go with Rojas, who claimed to have worked in his craft in a summer league around eight years ago.

Rojas emulated pitcher Johnny Cueto on the mound, portraying a little “shimmy” while delivering a pitch. His fastest pitch was around 70mph, but consistently lobbed 30mph heaters that seemingly did not fool the Phillies hitters. The Phillies shelled Rojas, recording five hits and allowing four runs before retiring the side on 15 pitches.

“I was really upset, honestly,” Rojas said in a serious, yet sarcastic tone. “I didn’t want to give up a run. I was pretty upset that they were scoring runs. What’s my ERA now? 36.00? Terrible.”

“That’s embarrassing. Obviously, you never want to lose like that. It’s embarrassing. I mean, it’s embarrassing that we had a position guy on the mound today. But it was exciting that it was me.”

Although no team wants to lose like that, the D-backs are going to have to shake off the beating by looking on the bright side and looking towards Wednesday’s game, where Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly takes the mound against Phillies’ southpaw Ranger Suarez.

“I don’t like pitching position players,” Lovullo said. “I’ve never liked waving the white flag, and I think that’s what it means. But it gave us a little jump-start. It’s 9:30 p.m. and we probably already are starting to spit this one out with a little bit of sense of humor after watching Rojas.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.