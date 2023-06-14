Brush fire burns dozens of acres in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire that first broke out late Thursday night in Buckeye.

The fire originally started around 11 p.m. near Southern Avenue and Johnson Road, about three miles southwest of the Buckeye Municipal Airport. According to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA), crews were on scene until about 2:30 a.m. and contained the fire to seven acres.

A fire at the same intersection broke out shortly before noon Wednesday and has since extended multiple directions to include Buckeye, Buckeye Valley, Tonopah and state land. As of 1:15 p.m., the fire is estimated to be approximately 50-60 acres in size.

AFMA says no structures are currently at risk, and there have been no reported injuries. Check back for updates.

The first alarm brush fire at S Johnson Rd & W Southern Ave. has been turned over to State Land. Command approximated 50-60 acres have been impacted. No structures are at risk and no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/4CJxy22G8L — Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (@AZFireAuthority) June 14, 2023

