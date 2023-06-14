110 ° Day Contest
Crash involving motorcycle, van leaves 2 seriously hurt in Peoria

By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Two people have been rushed to a hospital following a collision involving a motorcycle and van Wednesday morning in Peoria.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on 83rd Avenue just north of Thunderbird Road. According to Peoria police, two people suffered serious injuries in the crash but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if speed or impairment were factors in the accident.

As of 10:15 a.m., 83rd Avenue is closed in both directions from Thunderbird Road to Acoma Drive. Check back for updates.

