Crash involving motorcycle, van leaves 2 seriously hurt in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been rushed to a hospital following a collision involving a motorcycle and van Wednesday morning in Peoria.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on 83rd Avenue just north of Thunderbird Road. According to Peoria police, two people suffered serious injuries in the crash but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if speed or impairment were factors in the accident.

As of 10:15 a.m., 83rd Avenue is closed in both directions from Thunderbird Road to Acoma Drive. Check back for updates.

@PeoriapoliceAZ is investigating a serious traffic collision in the area of 14200 N. 83rd Avenue. 83rd Avenue will be shut down between W. Thunderbird Road and W. Acoma Drive while our Traffic Services Section investigates. #TrafficAlert #PeoriaPDAZ #peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/YiM60xMkIR — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) June 14, 2023

