Chandler man accused of beating 70-year-old landscaper, stealing car

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of beating and carjacking a landscaper on Monday is in custody. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Winston Lartigue for allegedly attacking Daniel Lopez, 70, while he was working in Chandler.

Police were called near Ray and McQueen roads to reports of a man being attacked. Officers arrived to find Lopez lying on the driveway, severely injured. Lopez, unable to respond to officers, was taken to the hospital with facial fractures and internal injuries, investigators said. Police soon learned his car was stolen.

Court documents say officers were already in the area looking for a man reportedly trying to break into vehicles when they learned of Lopez’s attack and carjacking. A short time later, Lartigue’s father called Queen Creek police saying his son told him he had just stolen a vehicle and was trying to break into his home, court documents say. Police soon found Lartigue driving Lopez’s car and arrested him.

Police say Lartigue told officers he suffers from schizophrenia and said he was hearing voices telling him the Mexicans had taken his sister, put her in a hole, and were doing horrible things to her. According to court documents, Lartigue told police he couldn’t stay at the group home he lives at and walked around the neighborhood to find a car to check on his father in Queen Creek.

Lartigue said he saw that Lopez was Mexican and claimed Lopez laughed at him, police say. Lartigue admitted to punching and kicking Lopez, then taking his car and driving to Queen Creek. According to police, a shovel was found near Lopez; however, Lartigue denied using the weapon.

Lartigue faces charges of aggravated assault with serious injuries and theft of means of transportation.

