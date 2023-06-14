110 ° Day Contest
Cardinals send students to Washington as part of ‘Civics Matters Arizona’ program

The kids are off on the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals held a rally of sorts at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Wednesday morning, sending a group of students off to Washington, D.C.!

Their send-off, with Gov. Katie Hobbs in attendance, is part of the “Civics Matters Arizona” program, a partnership between the team, the governor’s office, and the Close Up Foundation. Civics Matters was launched in 2022 where students can enter the essay contest for a chance to win a trip to the nation’s capital on the Cardinals plane. The group of 260 kids will be gone from Wednesday until Saturday.

