Buckeye police arrest man who allegedly hit girlfriend with his car

42-year-old Adrian Cabrales is facing aggravated assault charges.
42-year-old Adrian Cabrales is facing aggravated assault charges.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have made an arrest in connection to an aggravated assault case where a man reportedly hit his girlfriend with his car back in May. On Wednesday, Buckeye police said 42-year-old Adrian Cabrales was arrested and booked into jail and is now facing related charges.

Detectives say the incident happened on May 26 near Yuma and Rainbow roads after eyewitnesses reported a woman who was bleeding and yelling for help in the street that afternoon. When officers arrived, they found neighbors helping the seriously injured woman. She was later taken to a nearby hospital where she is still being treated for her injuries. Throughout the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Cabrales who reportedly ran her over as the pair were arguing outside their home. No other information was immediately released.

