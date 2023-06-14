110 ° Day Contest
Border encounters lower than expected a month after Title 42 lifted, Yuma mayor says

The Department of Homeland Security says encounters between migrants and border patrol are down...
The Department of Homeland Security says encounters between migrants and border patrol are down by more than 70% nationwide.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On May 12, Title 42 expired, and it’s now been one month since Title 8 took priority, which calls for quicker removal and making penalties harsher for those who cross illegally.

“We did see the fall off. We were down to about 300 people a day. It dropped below that a little bit, but just this week it’s up to 450 people a day,” said Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls. He said those numbers represent about half of the encounters the Yuma Sector saw right before Title 42 ended. “We were over 1,200 and I think we were close to 1,500 one day and between 1,000 and 1,500 for several days that week,” Nicholls.

Yuma Regional Medical Center also reported a decrease in migrants. The official numbers for May aren’t in yet, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 13,000 encounters in April. Nicholls says it’s been enough to overwhelm the small border town. “The City of Yuma is 100,000 people we had three times the population of the city come through this sector last year. We’re going to have two times the size of our city come through this year. You don’t see that in other sectors.”

Last month, he says the city was preparing as best they could. “Our projections there were thousands, and we’re in the hundreds,” Nicholls said. “We ended up being a little over prepared, but I’d rather be over prepared than get caught flat footed.”

Nicholls said their focus then was moving migrants out, and they still focus on handling the number of people in a city built for a much smaller population. “We’re focusing on that transportation, which is the toughest thing in this area. We don’t have a whole lot of commercial transportation with a lot of capacity,” he said.

In the last month, the Department of Homeland Security says encounters between migrants and border patrol are down by more than 70% nationwide. May’s data for the Yuma Sector is expected in the next few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

