Bill providing water to Rio Verde Foothills passes; needs Hobbs’ signature

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Homeowners living in Rio Verde Foothills could soon have a potential solution to the water crisis they’ve been facing for months. Lawmakers passed a bipartisan bill that would give residents access to water services. The community has been without water since the beginning of the year after Scottsdale stopped hauling it to the area.

If the bill is signed, the community will get access to water until EPCOR, a private Canadian company, gets legal approval to serve homeowners permanently. The approval follows a year of failed attempts to alleviate the water crisis. Scottsdale previously cut the supply to conserve water in case of a drought.

Possible solutions have been proposed, but nothing is approved. Tonight, the community met to try to figure something out for families who don't have wells.

The bill is heading to Gov. Katie Hobbs’s desk, but it’s unknown if she plans to sign it. In May, legislators passed a bill that would have forced Scottsdale to provide Rio Verde Foothills with water for three years, but the governor vetoed it, saying it “fails to provide an immediate solution.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.